SBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. State Bank of India (SBI) has notified 04 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. The online application form has commenced from March 04, 2022, at the official website of SBI—sbi.co.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts before March 31, 2022.

Important Dates

Online Application Begins: March 4, 2022

Online Application Ends: March 31, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Chief Information Officer: 1 post

Chief Technology Officer: 01 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): 1 post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): 1 post

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief Information Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage Chief Technology Officer: Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage Deputy Chief Technology Officer (e-Channels): Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage. Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Core Banking): Bachelor or Master’s degree in software engineering or relevant field; MBA will be an added advantage.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to the General, EWS categories must pay a sum of Rs 750 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 31, 2022, through the official website —sbi.co.in. For more details regarding the age limit, eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the State Bank of India.