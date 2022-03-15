UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC)has released the admit cards for the UPSC Combined Defence Services 1 Exam 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the Combined exams can download the admit card from the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Also Read - SAI Sports Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Available For Assistant Nutritionist Post, Salary Upto Rs 60,000

The Commission will conduct the UPSC CDS 1 Exam on April 10, 2022. All candidates must carry the admit card to the examination hall. The exams will be held in an offline manner across the various centres.

How to Download UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

Click on E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC option.

option. Now click on the ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022′ option.

Now, Read all the instructions carefully and select the ‘Yes’ option.

Now download the admit card either using your Registration ID or Roll Number.

Now enter your roll number, Date of Birth, captcha, and click on submit option.

Your UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given above. The Admit Card will be available till 4:00 PM on April 10, 2022.