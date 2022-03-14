UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications to fill 45 vacancies for various posts, including that of Assistant Editor, Photographic Officer, Technical Officer, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in till 11:59 PM on or before March 31, 2022.Also Read - NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 87 Posts at beed.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply online: March 31, 2022.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: April 1, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01

Photographic Officer: 01

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): 01

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering): 04

Driller-in-Charge in Central Ground Water Board: 03

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 01

System Analyst: 06

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01

Senior Lecturer(Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Editor (Telugu): Degree of a recognized University; (ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship of a recognized University or Institution.

Photographic Officer: Degree from a recognised university.

Scientist 'B' (Toxicology): Master's Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Pharmacy/Forensic Science and (ii) Bachelor of Science Degree with Chemistry as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute.

Driller-in-Charge in Central Ground Water Board: Degree in Civil Engineering or Environmental Engineering or Public Health Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or passed Section A and B examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) in Civil Engineering. (ii) Post Graduate degree in Public Health Engineering or Environmental Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

To know more about the education qualification, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website of UPSC, www.upsconline.nic.in.