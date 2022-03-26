THDC India Limited Recruitment 2022: THDC India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Executive Trainee. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —thdc.co.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts till the last week of April 2022. For more details on the THDC India Limited Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - IMPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For Various Managerial Posts Begins at impclmohan.nic.in

Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee – Human Resource: 05 posts

Executive Trainee- Law: 05 posts

Executive Trainee- Public Relations: 02 posts

THDC India Limited Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Executive Trainee – Human Resource: Full Time/regular MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management (HR as Main or Major Subject) /HRD/HRM with Minimum 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks or Minimum 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in PM&IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks or Masters in Social Work or MHROD from recognized university/Institutes recognized by appropriate statutory authority.

Executive Trainee- Law: Full Time/regular Graduate with degree in Law with 60% marks from recognized Indian university or 5 year integrated course in Law with 60% marks from Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India.

Executive Trainee- Public Relations: Graduate with 2 Year Full time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in PR/Mass Communication or Journalism from recognized Indian University or Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Application Fee:

General and OBC/EWS category: Rs 600

SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates (THDCIL Employees): No Fee

Selection Process:

Only UGC – NET of June 2022 (to be conducted on 1st Week of June 2022) score and CLAT 2022 (to be conducted on 8th May 2022) score is valid for this recruitment process. Score from any previous UGC-NET and CLAT examination is not valid. Candidates, who are willing to apply for THDCIL, will have to apply and appear for UGC-NET-June-2022 & CLAT 2022 as applicable even if they are previously qualified in UGC NET and CLAT Examination.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website —thdc.co.in.