TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has invited online applications from candidates (Indian citizens only) for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve). The online application process has commenced from March 8, 2022. As per the released notification, a total of 444 vacant posts will be filled in the Department. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 4 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Apply Online at sbi.co.in

Important Dates to Remember

Date of Notification: March 8, 2022.

Commencement of Online Applications: March 8, 2022.

Last date of submission of Online Applications: April 07, 2022.

Date of Written Examination: In the month of June 2022. The exact date will be announced later.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk): 399 posts

General/ Men: 279 posts Women/ Transgenders: 120 posts

Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR): 45 posts

General/ Men: 32 posts Women/ Transgenders: 13 posts

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the posts mentioned above, the applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by the University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses. However, candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s degree through Open Universities without going through the above pattern will not be eligible.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Notification here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written test.

Certificate Verification and Physical Tests.

Viva-Voce.

Special Marks.

Know-How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the TNUSRB website, www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Any other mode/ form of application will be summarily rejected.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online