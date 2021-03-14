Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released an important notification regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Accounts Officer (Trainee), and Technician Posts. The candidates who are preparing for the same must note that as per the notice, the UPRVUNL Admit Card will be available from 17 March on UPRVUNL website – uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL Exam is scheduled to be held on 05 April 2021 (Monday) from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The exam will be in online mode (Computer Based Test).

The candidates must also note that admit card is one of the most important documents that the candidates must carry during examination. The candidates should bring their UPRVUNL Admit Card along with 2 Passport-size Photogtrph, Valid Photo ID Card such as Passport/ Driving Licence/ Voter ID/ Aadhar Card/ Pan Card/ Bank Passbook with Photo containing name as filled in Application Form.

Important Details About The Examination:

UPRVUNL Exam Pattern

The exam will have 2 parts:

UPRVUNL Technician Exam Pattern

Part 1 – There will be 150 objective type questions from the syllabus of ITI

Part 2 – 50 objective type questions on General Hindi, GK and Reasoning

UPRVUNL AE Exam Pattern

Part 1 – There will be 150 objective type questions from the syllabus of Accounts subject (MBA, Finance , Cost Accountant, CA)

Part 2 – 50 objective type questions on General Hindi, GK and Reasoning

For every correct answer, 1 mark will be given and 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer