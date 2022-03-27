WB Police Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WBPRB at wbphidcl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 13, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 01 post in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - Deshbandhu College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply For 132 Posts at deshbandhucollege.ac.in

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply: April 13, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer: 01

Eligibility Criteria

B.E. B. Tech. / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics& Telecommunication Engineering/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology or MCA from a recognized approved by AICTE/ WBSCTE Science & University/ Institute.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notice.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidate will be made on the basis of the result of the Written Examination and/or Viva-voce. Scrutiny of documents will be made at the time of Viva-voce.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 13, 2022, through the official website — wbphidcl.com.