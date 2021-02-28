Join Indian Army 2021: The Indian Army is all set to recruit unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for Technical Graduate courses. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the position can apply on the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process would end on March 26, 2021. This recruitment drive would fill up 40 posts in the organization. Also Read - Army Recruitment 2021: Exam Cancelled After Paper Leaked, 3 Arrested

The candidates must note that the opening date of the application is February 25, 2021 and it would end on March 26, 2021. For induction to Pre-Commission Training Academy, after final selection, the minimum educational qualification is passing BE/B.Tech degree in the Engineering streams.

Click here for the notification

Age limit:

Candidates should be between 20 to 27 years of age as on July 1, 2021.

The candidates must note that the date of birth recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate or an Equivalent Examination Certificate on the date of submission of application will only be accepted.

Other Important Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing the Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2021.

The candidates must also produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training.