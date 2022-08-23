Joint CSIR UGC NET June Registration 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) today, August 23, 2022. The correction window for Joint CSIR NET will close at 5:00 PM on August 23, 2022. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their Joint CSIR UGC NET application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to their application form by visiting the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment Notification 2022 Out; Apply For 90 Vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Joint CSIR UGC NET June Application Correction Window Dates

Joint CSIR UGC NET Correction window: August 19 to August 23, 2022

Direct Link: Edit Joint CSIR UGC NET Application Form

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to edit the application form. Follow the steps given below.

How to Edit Joint CSIR UGC NET June Application Form?

Go to the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Correction for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and security pin. Make the required change to your application form. Pay the fee, if required. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Mode of Examination

The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Pattern of Question Papers

The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between paper.

Why is Joint CSIR UGC NET Conducted?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates regarding the exam.