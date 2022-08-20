Joint CSIR UGC NET June Registration 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) on August 19, 2022. The correction window for Joint CSIR NET will remain open till August 23, 2022. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their Joint CSIR UGC NET application 2022 can make changes, or corrections, to their application form by visiting the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Permanent Non-Teaching Posts at dunt.uod.ac.in| Check Pay Scale Here

Students will have to log in through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in with their credentials, and make the required changes. Candidates can check the important dates, steps to edit the application form, and other details here.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Important Dates

Last date for Submission of Exam Forms : August 17, 2022 (Upto 05.00 PM)

August 17, 2022 (Upto 05.00 PM) Correction window: August 19 to August 23, 2022

Here’s How to Edit CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period. Below are the steps through which you can edit the application form.

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “ Correction for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 .”

.” Enter your login credentials such as Application No, Password, and Security Pin as shown below.

Click on submit option. Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes to it.

Once done click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Mode of Examination

This year, the CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The test will be in Hindi and English versions. Candidates opting for Hindi medium in the Application Form will be given bilingual paper, but candidates opting for English medium will be given English version only.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Paper Pattern

The test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website csirnet.nta.nic.in, https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates regarding the exam.