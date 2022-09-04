Joint CSIR UGC NET June Exam Schedule 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET). As per the schedule, the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 examination will be conducted between September 16 to 18, 2022. Interested candidates can check the timetable by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. This year, the examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the second shift is scheduled to begin from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in

“The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards in respect of the exam will be displayed on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in by 10th September and 13th September respectively,” NTA in an official notification said. Also Read - AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022: Apply For 33 Posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Till Oct 15, Check Salary Here

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam: Check Schedule Here

Date Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scores Time Name of the Subject September 16, 2022 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Physical Sciences September 16, 2022 3:00PM to 6:00 PM Mathematical Sciences September 17, 2022 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon Life Sciences September 17, 2022 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Life Sciences September 18, 2022 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon Chemical Sciences

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam City Slip

As per the CSIR NET 2022 notification, NTA will release the exam city slip by September 10, 2022.

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Admit Card

CSIR UGC NET 2022 admit card will be released by September 13, 2022.

Direct Link: Download Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Exam Schedule

Why is Joint CSIR UGC NET Conducted?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Mode of Examination

The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between paper. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for announcements regarding the exam.