Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) on August 10, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill out the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in before the deadline ends. Candidates will be given an opportunity to make changes/particular corrections to their application form between August 12 to 16, 2022.

Important Dates

Online registration and submission of Application Form through NTA Website: July 11, 2022.

The CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 ends: August 10, 2022

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: August 10, 2022 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: August 12 to 16, 2022

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: to be announced soon.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Registration Fee

An applicant can apply for payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI.

General/EWS: Rs 1,000 OBC(NCL): Rs 500 SC/ST/Third gender: Rs 250 PwD: NIL

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Mode

This year, the CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Medium of Paper

The test will be in Hindi and English versions. Candidates opting for Hindi medium in the Application Form will be given bilingual paper, but candidates opting for English medium will be given English version only.

How to Fill CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 available on the homepage.

For new users, click on the new registration option.

Enter the registration credentials.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form .

. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application form.

Take a printout of the submitted CSIR UGC NET 2022 form for future reference.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Paper Pattern

The test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Syllabus

“Syllabus & Scheme of Examination of the MCQ Paper may be seen at CSIR HRDG website: www.csirhrdg.res.in,” reads the information bulletin of Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022.

Check Junior Research Fellowship Stipend

The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University / Institution.

Why is Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination Held?

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2022 would be conducted by NTA for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology.