Joint CSIR UGC NET June Registration 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) till August 17, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form yet can do by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants must note that they will be able to edit their application form between August 19 till 23, 2022. One can check the important details, registration process, and other details here.Also Read - Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 76 Prohibition Constables Posts at csbc.bih.nic.in| Details Inside

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 Important Dates

Last date for Submission of Exam Forms: August 17, 2022 (Upto 05.00 PM) Last date for Submission of Exam Forms: August 17, 2022 (Upto 05.00 PM) Correction window: August 19 to August 23, 2022

Here’s How to Fill CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 available on the homepage.

For new users, click on the new registration option.

Enter the registration credentials.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form .

. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Download the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application form.

Take a printout of the submitted CSIR UGC NET 2022 form for future reference.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Registration Fee

General/EWS: Rs 1,000 OBC(NCL): Rs 500 SC/ST/Third gender: Rs 250 PwD: NIL

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Date

As per the official notification, the exam will be held during 16-19 September 2022. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 37 Posts Till Sept 1| Check Salary, Application Link Here

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Correction Window Date

Candidates can make corrections to their Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form between August 19 to August 23, 2022. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period. Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 35K Per Month; Apply For 11 Posts at dphcl.org

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Mode, Medium of Paper

This year, the CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The test will be in Hindi and English versions. Candidates opting for Hindi medium in the Application Form will be given bilingual paper, but candidates opting for English medium will be given English version only.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Paper Pattern

The test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022 Syllabus

“Syllabus & Scheme of Examination of the MCQ Paper may be seen at CSIR HRDG website: www.csirhrdg.res.in,” reads the information bulletin of Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2022. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates regarding the

exam.