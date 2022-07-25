Joint CSIR UGC NET June Exam 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research -University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) on August 10, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application form can do so by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that candidates will be given an opportunity to make changes to their application form between August 12 to 16, 2022.Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here

Why is Joint CSIR UGC NET June Exam 2022 Held?

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Online applications for JRF/NET are invited twice a year on all India basis through Press Notification of Joint CSIR-UGC NET for JRF and LS/AP.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Registration Dates

Online registration and submission of Application Form through NTA Website: July 11, 2022

The CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022 ends: August 10, 2022

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: August 10, 2022 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: August 12 to 16, 2022

Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: to be announced soon.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Registration Fee

As per the Information Bulletin of CSIR UGC NET 2022, an applicant can apply for payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. Applicants are advised to read Payment instructions carefully before paying the application fee.

Check Category and Application Fee Here

General/General-EWS: Rs 1000

OBC-NCL: Rs 500

SC/ST: Rs 250

Third gender: Rs 250

PwD: NIL

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to fill out the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form.

How to Fill CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022.” For new users, register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the CSIR UGC NET 2022 Application Form.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Examination Mode, Stipend

This year, the CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University / Institution.

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2022: Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.