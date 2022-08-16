Joint CSIR UGC NET June Registration Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) tomorrow, August 17, 2022. Interested students are advised to fill up the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form by logging into the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 Out on ssc.nic.in; Check Steps to Download

Registered candidates must note that they will be provided with an opportunity to edit their application form. The correction window will open from August 19 till 23, 2022. They are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period.

Important Dates

Last date for Submission of Exam Forms: August 17, 2022 (Upto 05.00 PM)

Correction window: August 19 to August 23, 2022

Registration Fee

Depending upon the category, a candidate is required to pay the application fee.

General/EWS: Rs 1,000

OBC(NCL): Rs 500

SC/ST/Third gender: Rs 250

PwD: NIL

Check Examination Date

According to the earlier notification, the exam will be held during 16-19 September 2022.

Check Mode of Examination

This year, the CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The test will be in Hindi and English versions. Candidates opting for Hindi medium in the Application Form will be given bilingual paper, but candidates opting for English medium will be given English version only.

Joint CSIR UGC NET June Registration 2022: How to Apply?