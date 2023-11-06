Home

Education

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check NTA Correction Window Dates, Stipend, Age Limit

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check NTA Correction Window Dates, Stipend, Age Limit

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination. Check CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration dates, official website, correction window schedule, and other details here.

CAT 2023: IIM-Lucknow revises admit card date; check new schedule

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for the December 2023 session. The Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges in Computer Based Test (CBT). The online registration and submission of the application form through the NTA website will close on November 30. Candidates must fill up the application form at https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/. Check important dates, the official website, the correction window schedule, and other details related to the NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 exam.

Trending Now

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration Schedule

Name of the event and check important dates here Online registration and submission of Application Form through NTA Website: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in: 01.11.2023 to 30.11.2023 (upto 05:00 pm) Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: 30.11.2023 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only 02.12.2023 to 04.12.2023 City Intimation Slip To be announced later through the website. Date/s of exam 26, 27 & 28 December, 2023 Pattern of Examination Objective Type with MCQ Duration of Examination 180 minutes (03 hours)

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration: Correction Window Dates

Information like as his/ her name, contact details/address, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. provided by the candidate in the online Application Form will be treated as final. Any request for change in such particulars after the closure of the correction period will not be considered by NTA. NTA does not edit/modify/alter any information entered by the candidate under any circumstances. Any request for change in information will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution for filling up correct details in the Application Form. Request for corrections made by any candidates through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/Email/by hand will not be entertained by NTA.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration bulletin(pdf)

You may like to read

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration: Application Form

Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Age Limit

JRF : Maximum 28 years as on 01/07/2023 {upper age limit may be relaxable up to 5 years in case of SC/ST/Third gender/Persons with Disability (PwD) / female applicants and 03 years in case of OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) applicants}.

: Maximum 28 years as on 01/07/2023 {upper age limit may be relaxable up to 5 years in case of SC/ST/Third gender/Persons with Disability (PwD) / female applicants and 03 years in case of OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) applicants}. Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

Junior Research Fellowship Stipend

The stipend of a Junior Research Fellow selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 37,000/- per month for the first two years. In addition, an annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- is reimbursed directly to the fellow. The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable. On Completion of two years as JRF and if the Fellow is registered for Ph.D., the Fellowship will be upgraded to SRF (NET) and the stipend will be increased to Rs. 42,000/- per month for the 3rd and subsequent years, on the basis of assessment of Fellows’ research progress/ achievements through interview by an Expert Committee consisting of the Guide, Head of the Department and External Member from outside the University/ Institution who is an expert in the relevant field, not below the rank of Professor/ Associate Professor. To know more in detail, check the information bulletin shared above.

NOTE: Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Registration: November 30, 2023

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.