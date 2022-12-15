Top Recommended Stories
Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: From Registration Dates to Eligibility; All You Need to Know
Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: The NTA will begin the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET).
Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Usually, the test is conducted twice a year — June and December. One can check the important details regarding the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam such as registration dates, the application process, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and other details.
Registration Dates
The NTA will begin the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET). Interested candidates can fill up the CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Eligibility Criteria
As per the Information Bulletin of UGC CSIR NET June 2022, M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% (without rounding off) for SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.
Mode of Examination
As per the information Bulletin, the examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Subjects of the Test
The Test will be held in the subjects mentioned below:
- Chemical Sciences
- Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
- Life Sciences
- Mathematical Sciences
- Physical Sciences
CSIR UGC NET Application Form: Step By Step Guide to Fill?
- Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023.”
- For new users, register yourself on the portal.
- Login again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee. Download the CSIR UGC NET Application form.
CSIR UGC NET: All You Need to Know
- Name of the Examination: JOINT CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2022
- Registration Dates: To be announced later through the website.
- Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online: To be announced later through the website.
- Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA Website: To be announced later through the website.
- Mode of Examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Pattern of Examination: Objective Type with MCQ
- Duration of Examination: 180 minutes (03 hours)
- Date of Examination Schedule: Will be announced on NTA website
- Timing of Examination:Will be announced on NTA website
- Centre, Date and Shift of Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination: As mentioned on the Admit Card
- Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: Will be announced later on website
- Declaration of Result on NTA Website: Will be announced later on website
- Website: https://csirnet.nta.nic.in / www.nta.ac.in
Please note that all the above-mentioned information is based on the Information Bulletin of UGC CSIR NET June 2022. Candidates are advised to track the official website for the latest updates.
