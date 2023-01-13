Home

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Cycle to Be Merged; Check Exam Dates, Fee, Eligibility Here

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: The NTA will begin the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET).

CSIR NET 2022: Download the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023: Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. This year, CSIR UGC NET June 2023 exam will be combined with December 2022 cycle. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of May and June.

The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR took to Twitter, “December 22 #CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be combined with June 23 exam. It is tentatively scheduled to be held in May-June 23 in partnership with NTA.”

December 22 #CSIR-UGC-NET exam will be combined with June 23 exam. It is tentatively scheduled to be held in May-June 23 in partnership with NTA.@DG_NTA @CSIR_IND @DrNKalaiselvi — HRDGCSIR (@HRDG_CSIR) January 11, 2023

Usually, the test is conducted twice a year — June and December. One can check the important details regarding the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam such as registration dates, the application process, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, and other details.

CSIR UGC NET: All You Need to Know

Name of the Examination JOINT CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2022

JOINT CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2022 Registration Dates: To be announced later through the website.

To be announced later through the website. CSIR UGC NET Admit Card: Release soon

CSIR UGC NET Exam Date: May-June 2023

Official Website: https://csirnet.nta.nic.in / www.nta.ac.in

Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023 Registration Dates

The NTA will begin the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET). Once the application portal opens, candidates will be able to fill up the CSIR UGC NET 2023 application form by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

How to Fill CSIR UGC NET Application Form?

Go to the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023.”

New users need to register themselves on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Download the CSIR UGC NET Application form

Mode of Examination

As per the information Bulletin 2022, the examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the Information Bulletin of UGC CSIR NET June 2022, M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% (without rounding off) for SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Application Fee

As per last’s year Information Bulletin, General/General-EWS category candidates were required to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC/ST categories were required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee. For further clarification related to Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023, the candidates can also visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.