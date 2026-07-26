Joint CSIR UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, NTA response sheet awaited; know step-by-step guide to check

The NTA will display the Recorded Responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

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Joint CSIR UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, NTA response sheet awaited; know step-by-step guide to check

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key and response sheet on its official website. Candidates can download the CSIR NTA UGC NET Provisional Answer Key by visiting the official website at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/. As of now, NTA has not released any date and time for the publication of the result.

Joint CSIR UGC NET Provisional Answer Key download link, NTA response sheet awaited

The NTA will display the recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/ prior to declaration of result. The candidates will be allowed to make a challenge online against the provisional answer key, on payment of Rs 200 per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final, and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The merit lists decided by the Result Committee will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the above test.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2026 exam, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination was held on July 17 and July 18, 2026.

How to check CSIR UGC NET Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NTA CSIR NET at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Negative marking for wrong answers, wherever required, shall be applicable as per subject wise scheme of Exam. If a question for any reason is found to be wrong, the benefit of marks will be given to only those candidates who attempted the question. On examining the challenges by the subject experts, if it is found that along with

the original answer key one more option(s) is correct, then marks will be awarded to all those candidates who have attempted any one of the correct options.

(Except in Part C of Mathematical sciences where rules as prescribed in Chapter 3.2 shall apply) No grievances/representation with regard to Answer Key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting official website(s) NTA, i.e. www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/

regularly for latest updates.