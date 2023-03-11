Top Recommended Stories

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Cycle Application Form Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Fee, Exam Date, Eligibility Here

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Cycle Application Form: Interested candidates can fill up the CSIR UGC NET application form 2023 by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: March 11, 2023 12:00 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The last date to submit the application form is April 10.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December June 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body has started the registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) today, March 11, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the CSIR UGC NET application form 2023 by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 10. This year, Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination will be conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023.

Candidates must ensure that E-mail Address and Mobile Number provided in the online application Form are their own as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on registered Mobile Number only.

Joint CSIR- UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 Registration Dates

Name of the ExaminationJOINT CSIR-UGC NETDecember-2022/June-2023
Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only12.04.2023 to 18.04.2023
City Intimation SlipTo be announced later through website
Downloading of Admit Card by the Candidate from NTA WebsiteTo be announced later through website
Mode of ExaminationComputer Based Test (CBT)
Pattern of ExaminationObjective Type with MCQ
Website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in / www.nta.ac.in

Joint CSIR- UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 Eligibility  Criteria

  • Essential Educational Qualifications: M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWSand 50% (without rounding off) for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST, Third gender and Personswith Disability (PwD) candidates.
  • Candidates enrolled for M.Sc. or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifyingexamination as on the closing date of online submission of Application Form, arealsoeligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category onthecondition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of markswithin two years from the date of declaration of Joint CSIR-UGC NET Test result,
    failing which they shall be treated as disqualified. For more details, refer to information bulletin shared below.

Joint CSIR- UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 Brochure PDF – Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET Application Form: Step By Step Guide to Fill

  1. Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration.”
  3. For new users, register yourself on the portal.
  4. Login again using the system-generated ID and password.
  5. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
  6. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the CSIR UGC NET Application form.

CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration: Apply Online

JOINT CSIR-UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 Application Fee

Name of the Category 

Registration fees

General

Rs 1,100

General-EWS/OBC(NCL)*

Rs 550

SC/ST

Rs 275

Third gender

Rs 275

PwD

Nil

Mode of Examination

  • The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Pattern of Question Papers

  • The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiplechoice questions. There will be no break between papers. For further clarification related to Joint CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023, the candidates can also visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

