CSIR UGC NET Registration Underway at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern Here

The last date to submit the application form is April 10.

Joint CSIR UGC NET December June 2023 Registration: The registration process for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) is underway at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants who wish to apply for the CSIR UGC NET, must visit the website to fill up the application form online. This competitive exam administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The last date to apply is April 10. NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 cycle examination on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023. In this article, we will primarily discuss about the exam pattern, syllabus and mode of examination. Check details here.

CSIR UGC NET Mode of Examinations

The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR UGC NET Pattern of Question Papers

The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per the details below/

CHEMICAL SCIENCES (701) PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking for part A, B & C is @

25% 0.5 0.5 1 —

Chemical Sciences: The candidate is required to answer a maximumof 15, 35and25questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part BandPart C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. Below each question inPart A, Part B andPart C, four alternatives or responses are given. Only one of these alternativesis the “correct” option to the question. The candidate has to find, for each question, thecorrect or the best answer. For more details, go through the information bulletin shared below.

Joint CSIR- UGC NET December-2022/June-2023 Information Bulletin PDF – Direct link

CSIR UGC NET Syllabus

Syllabus & Scheme of Examination of the MCQ Paper may be seen at CSIRHRDGwebsite: www.csirhrdg.res.in. National Testing Agency will not provide the copy of syllabus to individual candidates.

CSIR UGC NET Application Form: Step By Step Guide to Fill

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration.” If you are a new user then you must register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the CSIR UGC NET Application form.

CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration: Apply Online

CSIR UGC NET Application: Important Pointers Regarding Eligibility Criteria

M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWSand 50% (without rounding off) for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST, Third gender andPersonswith Disability (PwD) candidates.

Candidates enrolled for M.Sc. or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifyingexamination as on the closing date of online submission of Application Form, arealsoeligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category onthecondition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of markswithin two years from the date of declaration of Joint CSIR-UGC NET Test result,

failing which they shall be treated as disqualified.

failing which they shall be treated as disqualified. Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Headof theDepartment/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared (Annexure-VIII).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.