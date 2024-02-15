By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Joint PhD Program at IIT Delhi And Australian University: Registration Ends March 15; Details Inside
Joint PhD Program 2024: The University of Queensland (Australia) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have joined forces to deliver a Ph.D program through its research academy. The last date f
Joint PhD Program 2024: The University of Queensland (Australia) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have joined forces to deliver a Ph.D program through its research academy. The last date for submission of the online application form for the University of Queensland-IIT Delhi (UQ-IITD) Joint PhD program is March 15, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at www.uqidar.org/eoi. Through the UQIDAR joint-PhD program, students can receive a scholarship to study at two world-leading, research-intensive institutions – The University of Queensland (UQ) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) – on multidisciplinary projects.
