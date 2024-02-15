Home

Joint PhD Program at IIT Delhi And Australian University: Registration Ends March 15; Details Inside

Joint PhD Program 2024: The University of Queensland (Australia) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have joined forces to deliver a Ph.D program through its research academy. The last date for submission of the online application form for the University of Queensland-IIT Delhi (UQ-IITD) Joint PhD program is March 15, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at www.uqidar.org/eoi. Through the UQIDAR joint-PhD program, students can receive a scholarship to study at two world-leading, research-intensive institutions – The University of Queensland (UQ) and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) – on multidisciplinary projects.

