JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result Today: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to declare the seat allocation result for round 3 today i.e., October 04, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. It is to be noted that candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 examination are considered eligible for JoSAA 2022 counselling.

As per JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, a candidate needs to report online for fee payment/ document verification from October 03 to October 06, 2022. The Round 4 seat allocation list will be released on October 8, followed by round 5 on October 12, while the sixth round seat allotment lists will be declared on October 16.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Step by Step Guide to Check

Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download JosAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the JEE (Main) application number, password, and security pin. Click on the login option.

Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Direct Link: Download JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result(link to be active soon)

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Details Here

Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3): October 03, 2022– October 06, 2022

Last day to respond to query (Round 3): October 07

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3). October 04, 2022, 10:00 IST– October 06, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 5, 2022

Withdrawal Query Response: October 04, 2022– October 07, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 07, 2022

JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).