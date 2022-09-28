JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the round 2 seat allotment result today, September 28, 2022. All those students who have appeared for the counselling can download the round two seat allotment result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. To access the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password in the login option.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round One Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

As per JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, a candidate needs to report online for fee payment/ document verification from September 28 to October 1, 2022. The round 3 seat allocation process will begin from October 3. Meanwhile the round 4 seat allocation process from October 8, 2022.

Check JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2): September 28, 2022 – October 01, 2022

Last day to respond to query (Round 2): October 02, 2022

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2). September 29, 2022, 10:00 IST: October 01, 2022, 17:00 IST

Withdrawal Query Response: September 29, 2022 – October 02, 2022, 17:00 IST

Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3): October 03, 2022– October 06, 2022

How to Download JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password.

Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is JoSAA counselling Held?

JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.