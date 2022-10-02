JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result Tomorrow: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the seat allocation result for round 3 tomorrow i.e., October 03. All those students who have appeared for the counselling can download the round three seat allotment result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 examination are considered eligible for JoSAA 2022 counselling.Also Read - BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer key 2022 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here
According to JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, a candidate needs to report online for fee payment/ document verification from October 03 to October 06, 2022. The Round 4 seat allocation list will be released on October 8, followed by round 5 on October 12, while the sixth round seat allotment lists will be declared on October 16. JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
Check JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule Here
- Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022
- Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3): October 03, 2022– October 06, 2022
- Last day to respond to query (Round 3): October 07
- Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3). October 04, 2022, 10:00 IST– October 06, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 5, 2022
- Withdrawal Query Response: October 04, 2022– October 07, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 07, 2022
How to Download JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 3.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the JEE (Main) application number, password, and security pin. Click on the login option.
- Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.