JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result Tomorrow: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the seat allocation result for round 3 tomorrow i.e., October 03. All those students who have appeared for the counselling can download the round three seat allotment result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 examination are considered eligible for JoSAA 2022 counselling.

According to JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, a candidate needs to report online for fee payment/ document verification from October 03 to October 06, 2022. The Round 4 seat allocation list will be released on October 8, followed by round 5 on October 12, while the sixth round seat allotment lists will be declared on October 16. JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Check JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule Here

Seat Allocation (Round 3): October 03, 2022

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3): October 03, 2022– October 06, 2022

Last day to respond to query (Round 3): October 07

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3). October 04, 2022, 10:00 IST– October 06, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 5, 2022

Withdrawal Query Response: October 04, 2022– October 07, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 07, 2022