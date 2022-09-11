JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the registration for JoSAA counselling 2022 tomorrow, September 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Registered candidates can complete the JoSAA 2022 registration by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. A candidate who secured a Rank in JEE(Advanced) 2022 is eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For +5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Details Inside
The Counselling will be held for admissions to 23 Indian Institue of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2022-23.
As per the schedule, the last date to complete the JoSAA 2022 registration is September 21, 2022. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 23. Selected candidates can report online for admission at their preferred institution up to September 26.
JoSAA Counselling: All You Need to Know
- The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds, candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float, and slide options.
- All the candidates who are eligible for admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of the courses and institutes.
Check JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Important Dates
Candidate Registration and Choice
- JEE (Advanced) 2022 Exam Date: August 28, 2022
- JEE (Advanced) 2022 Result: September 11, 2022
- Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA STARTS; candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17, 2022 after declaration of AAT result: Monday, September 12, 2022
- Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on September 17, 2022, 20:00 IST: September 18, 2022
- Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on September 19, 2022, 17:00 IST. Candidates can Lock their Choices: September 20, 2022
- Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2022 ENDS (Auto/System Locking of Choices): September 21, 2022
- Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: September 22, 2022
- Seat Allocation (Round 1): September 23, 2022
- Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): September 23, 2022 – September 26, 2022
- Last day to respond to a query (Round 1): September 27, 2022
JoSAA 2022 — Check Participating Institutes
Check Name of Institutes
Check Number of Institutes
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)
23
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs)
26
National Institute of Technology (NITs)
31 +IIEST Shibpur
Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)
33
JEE Advanced 2022 Result
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11 at 10:00 AM. Registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.This year, R K Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022.
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Registration
The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2022 (JEE Advanced AAT 2022) has started today, September 11, 2022. Eligible candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2022 can apply online for the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.