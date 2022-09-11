JoSAA Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the registration for JoSAA counselling 2022 tomorrow, September 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Registered candidates can complete the JoSAA 2022 registration by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. A candidate who secured a Rank in JEE(Advanced) 2022 is eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Graduates Can Apply For +5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Details Inside

The Counselling will be held for admissions to 23 Indian Institue of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2022-23.

As per the schedule, the last date to complete the JoSAA 2022 registration is September 21, 2022. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 23. Selected candidates can report online for admission at their preferred institution up to September 26.

JoSAA Counselling: All You Need to Know

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds, candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float, and slide options.

All the candidates who are eligible for admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of the courses and institutes.

Check JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Important Dates

Candidate Registration and Choice

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Exam Date: August 28, 2022

August 28, 2022 JEE (Advanced) 2022 Result: September 11, 2022

September 11, 2022 Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA STARTS; candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from September 17, 2022 after declaration of AAT result: Monday, September 12, 2022

Monday, September 12, 2022 Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on September 17, 2022, 20:00 IST : September 18, 2022

: September 18, 2022 Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on September 19, 2022, 17:00 IST. Candidates can Lock their Choices : September 20, 2022

: September 20, 2022 Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2022 ENDS (Auto/System Locking of Choices) : September 21, 2022

: September 21, 2022 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022 Seat Allocation (Round 1) : September 23, 2022

: September 23, 2022 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): September 23, 2022 – September 26, 2022

September 23, 2022 – September 26, 2022 Last day to respond to a query (Round 1): September 27, 2022

JoSAA 2022 — Check Participating Institutes