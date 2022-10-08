JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Result Today at josaa.nic.in: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the seat allocation result for round 4 today i.e., October 08, 2022. Candidates can download the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. According to JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, the Round 5 seat allocation list will be released on October 12, while the sixth round seat allotment lists will be declared on October 16.Also Read - IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 Out at ibps.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Check Prelims Call Letter
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the important dates, a direct link that is yet to be active, and steps to download the result. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link HERE
HOW TO DOWNLOAD JoSAA COUNSELLING 2022 ROUND 4 RESULT
- Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 4” available on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials such as the JEE (Main) application number, password, and security pin. Click on the login option.
- Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule 2022
- Last day to respond to query (Round 3): October 07
- Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3). October 04, 2022, 10:00 IST– October 06, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 5, 2022
- Withdrawal Query Response: October 04, 2022– October 07, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 07, 2022
- Seat Allocation (Round 4): October 08, 2022
- Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 4): October 08 to October 10, 2022
- Last day to respond to query (Round 4): October 11, 2022
- Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 4). October 09, 2022, 10:00 IST– October 10, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 08, 2022– October 11, 2022
- Withdrawal Query Response: October 09, 2022– October 11, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 08, 2022– October 11, 2022
- Seat Allocation (Round 5): October 12, 2022
JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). For more details, check the counselling schedule HERE Also Read - UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 10 Security Officers Posts at ucobank.com. Graduates Eligible