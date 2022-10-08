JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Result Today at josaa.nic.in: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the seat allocation result for round 4 today i.e., October 08, 2022. Candidates can download the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. According to JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, the Round 5 seat allocation list will be released on October 12, while the sixth round seat allotment lists will be declared on October 16.Also Read - IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 Out at ibps.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Check Prelims Call Letter

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the important dates, a direct link that is yet to be active, and steps to download the result. Follow the steps given below.

Direct Link: Download JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result

HOW TO DOWNLOAD JoSAA COUNSELLING 2022 ROUND 4 RESULT

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 4” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the JEE (Main) application number, password, and security pin. Click on the login option.

Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule 2022

Last day to respond to query (Round 3): October 07

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3). October 04, 2022, 10:00 IST– October 06, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 5, 2022

Withdrawal Query Response: October 04, 2022– October 07, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 07, 2022

Seat Allocation (Round 4): October 08, 2022

Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 4): October 08 to October 10, 2022

Last day to respond to query (Round 4): October 11, 2022

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 4). October 09, 2022, 10:00 IST– October 10, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 08, 2022– October 11, 2022

Withdrawal Query Response: October 09, 2022– October 11, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 08, 2022– October 11, 2022

Seat Allocation (Round 5): October 12, 2022

JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). For more details, check the counselling schedule HERE