JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Today at josaa.nic.in: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the seat allocation result for round 5 today i.e., October 12, 2022. Candidates can download the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. According to JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, the Round 6 seat allocation list will be released on October 16.
JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the important dates, a direct link, and steps to download the result. Follow the steps given below.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD JoSAA COUNSELLING 2022 ROUND 5 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT
- Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 5” available on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials such as the JEE (Main) application number, password, and security pin. Click on the login option.
- Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule 2022
- Seat Allocation (Round 5): October 12, 2022
- Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5): October 12, 2022– October 14, 2022
- Last day to respond to query (Round 5): October 15
- Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 5). October 12, 2022, 20:00 IST – October 14, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 12 to October 15, 2022
- Withdrawal Query Response: October 12, 2022, 20:00 IST – October 15, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 15, 2022
- LAST ROUND FOR SEAT WITHDRAWAL/EXIT OPTION: October 15, 2022
- Seat Allocation (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of Seat Allocation for IITs: October 16, 2022
For more details, check the counselling schedule HERE