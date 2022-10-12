JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Today at josaa.nic.in: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the seat allocation result for round 5 today i.e., October 12, 2022. Candidates can download the JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. According to JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule, the Round 6 seat allocation list will be released on October 16.Also Read - World University Rankings 2023: IISc Bengaluru In Top 300; JMI, JNU, BHU Also Feature

JoSAA counselling is being held for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the important dates, a direct link, and steps to download the result. Follow the steps given below.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD JoSAA COUNSELLING 2022 ROUND 5 SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result Round 5” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as the JEE (Main) application number, password, and security pin. Click on the login option.

Your JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule 2022

Seat Allocation (Round 5): October 12, 2022

Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5): October 12, 2022– October 14, 2022

Last day to respond to query (Round 5): October 15

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 5). October 12, 2022, 20:00 IST – October 14, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 12 to October 15, 2022

Withdrawal Query Response: October 12, 2022, 20:00 IST – October 15, 2022, 17:00 IST: October 15, 2022

LAST ROUND FOR SEAT WITHDRAWAL/EXIT OPTION: October 15, 2022

Seat Allocation (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of Seat Allocation for IITs: October 16, 2022

For more details, check the counselling schedule HERE