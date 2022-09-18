How to Download JoSAA 2022 Seat Allotment? Visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details.” The link is available on the Candidates activity board.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and security pin, and click on the login option.

The JoSAA mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference. Direct Link: Download JoSAA 2022 Seat Allotment Result Credential Required to Download JoSAA 2022 Seat Allotment Result

If you have registered in JEE (Main) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2022 Application No.

Candidates who have not registered in JEE (Main) 2022 and applied for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2021 Application No.

If you have registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Advanced) 2022 password. Otherwise use JEE (Main) 2022 password.

JoSAA 2022 Counselling: List of Documents Required For Verification Process

Here is a list of documents that is required for verification process

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 scorecard

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.