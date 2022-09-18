How to Download JoSAA 2022 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at josaa.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details.” The link is available on the Candidates activity board.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and security pin, and click on the login option.
- The JoSAA mock seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
Credential Required to Download JoSAA 2022 Seat Allotment Result
- If you have registered in JEE (Main) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2022 Application No.
- Candidates who have not registered in JEE (Main) 2022 and applied for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Main) 2021 Application No.
- If you have registered for JEE (Advanced) 2022 then use JEE (Advanced) 2022 password. Otherwise use JEE (Main) 2022 password.
JoSAA 2022 Counselling: List of Documents Required For Verification Process
Here is a list of documents that is required for verification process
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Certificate to prove date of birth
- JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
- Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
- Valid photo identity card
- Fee payment slip
- JEE Main admit card 2022
- JEE Main 2022 scorecard
- Disability certificate (if any)
- Caste certificate (if any)
- Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.