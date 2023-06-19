Home

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Begins Today; Know How to Apply at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling Round 1 Registration: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin the registration process and the choice-filling process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process today, June 19, 2023. Eligible candidates can register, and fill in their choices by visiting the official website at . Candidates who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023 will be eligible to participate in the counselling procedure.

Going by the JoSAA 2023 Counselling schedule, the mock seat allocation-1 result will be announced on June 27, and the final seat allotment will be published on June 30. Registration, choice filling and choice locking, document verification, seat allotment, and reporting are a part of JoSAA 2023 counselling process.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: How to Register Online?

Visit the official website at .

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Enter the login details. Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the fee, if required.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For registration and filling-in of choices of academic programs in various Institutes, candidates should log in to the using one of following credentials:

JEE (Main) 2023 Application Number and password for all candidates who had registered for JEE (Main) 2023.

JEE (Advanced) 2023 login-id and password for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO card holders who have not registered for JEE (Main) 2023. The Candidates are also advised to visit the JoSAA website for the latest update.

