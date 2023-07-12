Home

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 3 Allotment Result To Be Out Today On Josaa.Nic.In

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Candidates who have submitted their applications for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government technical universities via JoSAA counselling will be able to check their results on josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Latest Update

JoSAA Counselling Result 2023: The results of the third round of JoSAA Counselling 2023 will be declared by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) at 5 PM on Wednesday. The students who have already submitted their applications for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government technical universities via JoSAA counselling will be able to check their results on josaa.nic.in.

After this, the round 4 seat allocation results for JoSAA Counselling will be declared on July 16, and round 5 results will be released on July 21. And the results of Round 6 will be announced on July 26.

Students must be remembering that the JoSAA had announced results of round 2 counselling on July 6 and admissions were concluded on July 10.

In the third round of the counselling, online reporting for admission, which include paying the fee, uploading documents and response by candidate to query (if required), for the second round will have to be done by 5 pm on July 14. And the withdrawal of seat from seat allocation process (Round 2) will be done between July 13 and 15.

JoSAA Counselling Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

First log in to josaa.nic.in, JoSAA’s official website.

Then, you will have to click on the link that reads “Round 3 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023″ on the homepage.

Soon after this, login portal to access the results will appear.

The, you will have to enter the required credentials and after logging in, the seat allocation result will show up on the screen.

After this, you will have to review the JoSAA seat allocation results and download it.

