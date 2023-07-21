Home

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result To Release Today At josaa.nic.in

JoSAA will release the seat allotment result for Round 5 today around 5 PM. Engineering candidates can visit the official website at josaa.nic.in to view their fate.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for students who have qualified JEE Advanced.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 5 Seat Allotment Result today, July 21, at 5 PM. Students, who appeared for the entrance examination, can check their results on the official website – josaa.nic.in. Additionally, JoSAA has also issued the opening and closing ranks for each round of counselling. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the respective engineering colleges will have to report online between July 21 and 24 for admission. In the online reporting process, candidates have to complete fee payment, documents uploading and query responses.

Candidates will also have the opportunity to withdraw seats or exit from the seat allocation process. The withdrawal period will be from July 21 to July 24. The last date to answer the queries is July 25. However, it is important to note that this Round 5 seat withdrawal or exit option is applicable only for IITs. The last round of seat allocation will take place on July 26.

The JoSAA counselling is being held to ensure fair and transparent seat allocation for the JEE Advanced qualified students who are seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other engineering colleges. This year’s JEE (advanced) result was released on June 18 and the counselling began from June 19.

Josaa Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Documents Needed

During the reporting process, students need to submit a bunch of scanned documents which include – Class 10th and 12th mark sheets and passing certificates, JEE Main and Advanced admit cards, JEE Main and Advanced rank cards, Domicile certificate (if required), caste certificate, income and assets certificate, and government-issued photo ID cards such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driver’s License, etc.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: How To Check Results

Step 1: Go to the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Round 5 Seat Allotment result’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: To access the result, applicants need to enter the registration details i.e. their JEE Main application number and password.

Step 4: After they successfully log in, the JoSAA round 5 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for further reference.

For further related queries, aspirants can visit the official website.

