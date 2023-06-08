JoSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule Released at josaa.nic.in; Check Registration, Choice Filling Dates

Home

JoSAA Counselling Dates: One can download the JoSAA 2023 schedule by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in.

The registration and the choice-filling process will begin on June 19, 2023..

JoSAA Counselling Dates: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released a detailed schedule for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. One can download the JoSAA 2023 schedule by visiting the official website at josaa.nic.in. The registration and the choice-filling process will begin on June 19, 2023. Registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation are all part of the JoSAA 2023 counselling procedure.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule – Check Important Dates

Announcement of JEE (Advanced) 2023 Result: June 18, 2023

Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA STARTS; candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023 after the declaration of the AAT result: June 19, 2023

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 24, 2023, 20:00 IST: June 25, 2023

Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 26, 2023, 17:00 IST.

Candidates can Lock their Choices: June 27, 2023

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 ENDS (Auto/System Locking of Choices): June 28, 2023

Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: June 29, 2023

Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): June 30 to July 4, 2023

Last day to respond to a query (Round 1): July 5, 2023

Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 6, 2023

JoSAA Counselling Eligibility Criteria

Each and every candidate who satisfies one or more of the following criteria is eligible for participation in joint seat allocation.

Qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2023 for academic programs [excluding the preparatory courses] at IITs.

Criterion (ii): Qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2023 for preparatory courses at IITs.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: How to Register Online?

Visit the official website of JoSAA 2023 at josaa.nic.in.

Look for the registration link available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials such as the candidate’s nationality, state code of eligibility, gender, and others.

Complete the registration process.

Submit the details.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 118 institutes for the academic year 2023-24. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 38-Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform. For more details, visit the official website.

