Home

Education

JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Revised; Check Important Dates, Other Details Here

JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Revised; Check Important Dates, Other Details Here

JoSAA Counselling Schedule Revised Datesheet 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has revised the JoSAA counselling dates. If going by the JoSAA revised counselling schedule, the last day

The JEE Advanced 2023 Response sheet will be released today, June 9, 2023.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule Revised Datesheet 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has revised the JoSAA counselling dates. If going by the JoSAA revised counselling schedule, the last day to respond to queries for Round 6 and the final round of seat allocation for IITs will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023. One can view the revised date sheet by visiting the official website – josaa.nic.in.

Trending Now

At the time of document verification, if the document verification officer raises any query, the candidate must respond in online mode (through the candidate portal) within the stipulated time. Failure to respond to the query(ies) on time will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in the JoSAA 2023 process. It is the responsibility of the candidate to check the online portal at regular intervals of time and respond to queries (if any) without fail within the stipulated time.

JoSAA Counselling Revised Schedule

Number of Round Day Date Time Event Round 6 July 26, 2023 – July

28, 2023 Wednesday- Friday By 20:00,

July 28, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment /document upload/ response by candidate to query(if required) (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of seat allocation for IITs Round 6 July 29, 2023 Saturday By 17:00 Last day to respond to query (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of seat allocation for IITs For NIT+ System only July 26, 2023 – July 28, 2023

(For NIT+ system) Wednesday -Friday By 17:00,

July 28, 2023 [For NIT+ System Only]

1. Initiation of Withdrawal of seat (Round 6). July 26, 2023 –

July 27, 2023, 17:00 IST

2. Withdrawal Query Response: July 26, 2023 – July 28, 2023,

17:00 IST For NIT+ System only July 29, 2023 –

July 31, 2023

(For NIT+ system) Saturday – Monday By 17:00,

July 31, 2023 [For NIT+ System Only]

Online payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF). Visit

CSAB2023 website (https://csab.nic.in) for further details on

Institute reporting, admission process, and special rounds

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES