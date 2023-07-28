Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Revised; Check Important Dates, Other Details Here

JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2023 Revised; Check Important Dates, Other Details Here

JoSAA Counselling Schedule Revised Datesheet 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has revised the JoSAA counselling dates. If going by the JoSAA revised counselling schedule, the last day

Published: July 28, 2023 11:34 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced admit card 2023, JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023, JEE Advanced Admit Card, IIT Guwahati, JEE Advanced admit card, jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card, JEE Advanced 2023, JEE Advanced, JEE Advanced hall ticket 2023,JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023,JEE Advanced Admit Card,JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card,JEE Advanced 2023,JEE Advanced,IIT JEE Advanced 2023,JEE Advanced 2023 admit card, admit card of JEE Advanced 2023, jee advanced 2023, jee advanced 2023 date, jee adv, jee advanced 2022 paper, jee advanced 2023 exam date, jee advanced syllabus, jee advanced marks vs rank, nta, jee advanced 2022 question paper, jee advanced 2023 syllabus, jee advanced 2023 dates, jee main 2023, jee advanced hall ticket 2023, jee advanced 2023 hall ticket, hall ticket of jee advanced,cutoff of jee mains 2023,iit bombay,jee advanced admit card,iit delhi cutoff,iiit hyderabad cutoff,iit madras cutoff,bengal institute of technology,university of calcutta,josaa,college predictor jee,jee advanced 2023 cutoff,josaa counselling 2023
The JEE Advanced 2023 Response sheet will be released today, June 9, 2023.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule Revised Datesheet 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has revised the JoSAA counselling dates. If going by the JoSAA revised counselling schedule, the last day to respond to queries for Round 6 and the final round of seat allocation for IITs will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023. One can view the revised date sheet by visiting the official website – josaa.nic.in.

Also Read:

Trending Now

At the time of document verification, if the document verification officer raises any query, the candidate must respond in online mode (through the candidate portal) within the stipulated time. Failure to respond to the query(ies) on time will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in the JoSAA 2023 process. It is the responsibility of the candidate to check the online portal at regular intervals of time and respond to queries (if any) without fail within the stipulated time.


JoSAA Counselling Revised Schedule

Number of RoundDayDateTimeEvent
Round 6July 26, 2023 – July
28, 2023		Wednesday- FridayBy 20:00,
July 28, 2023		Online reporting: fee payment /document upload/ response by candidate to query(if required) (Round 6) FINAL ROUND of seat allocation for IITs
Round 6July 29, 2023SaturdayBy 17:00Last day to respond to query (Round 6)

FINAL ROUND of seat allocation for IITs

For NIT+  System onlyJuly 26, 2023 – July 28, 2023
(For NIT+ system)		Wednesday -FridayBy 17:00,
July 28, 2023		[For NIT+ System Only]
1. Initiation of Withdrawal of seat (Round 6). July 26, 2023 –
July 27, 2023, 17:00 IST
2. Withdrawal Query Response: July 26, 2023 – July 28, 2023,
17:00 IST
For NIT+  System onlyJuly 29, 2023 –
July 31, 2023
(For NIT+ system)		Saturday – MondayBy 17:00,
July 31, 2023		[For NIT+ System Only]
Online payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF). Visit
CSAB2023 website (https://csab.nic.in) for further details on
Institute reporting, admission process, and special rounds

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.