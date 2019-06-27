JoSAA Result 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority [JoSAA] on Thursday declared the seat allotment result for Round 1 on its official website. Therefore, candidates who have attempted the examination are requested to check their results at the official website, i.e., josaa.nic.in.

Here’s How to check your JoSAA 2019 Round 1 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA, i.e., josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link for the first round in the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter all the required details and login.

Step 4: You can now view your allotment status.

Step 5: After checking your status, download the allotment letter.

According to reports, the second round of seat allocation result will be released by 5 PM on Thursday.