JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Job 2023: Apply For 771 Posts at jpsc.gov.in From This Date

JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023: A total of 771 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023: Looking for a job? Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at jpsc.gov.in. The registration process will commence on March 31, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is May 2. A total of 771 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below for more details here.

JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023 -Highlights

Name of the Recruitment Board: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Name of the post: Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor

Number of vacancies: 771

Last Date to apply: May 2

Registrations Begin: March 31, 2023

Official Website: jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Vacancy

Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor: 771 posts

JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

JPSC Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 2, through the official website — jpsc.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.