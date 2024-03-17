Home

JPSC Paper Leak: Aspirants Create Ruckus In Examination Centres; Govt Rejects Claim

JPSC Update: A section of candidates who appeared for the examination in Chatra alleged that the seal of the question paper was broken ahead of the examination.

Students appearing for Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) show their admit cards at the exam centre at Ursuline Convent School in Ranchi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ranchi: Amid the claims of paper leaks by students in the Jharkhand Public Service Examination, the government has refuted the claims of any such unscruplous activity at any examination centre. Notably, the proceedings at exam centers in Chatra and Jamtara districts were thrown off kilter by a bunch of anxious job aspirants this past Sunday. They raised an alarm, stating that the preliminary test paper for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission had been compromised.

A section of candidates who appeared for the examination at the Upendranath Verma Inter College in Chatra alleged that the seal of the question paper was broken at the principal’s office before the schedule.

Government Rejects Claims of Leak

Refuting these accusations, government officials have emphasized that the prelims for JPSC were indeed conducted strictly adhering to prescribed norms and regulations.

Alleging a paper leak, the students created a ruckus. On learning about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap and SP Vikas Pandey went to the centre and took stock of the situation.

Additional Collector Arvind Kumar, who was the nodal officer for the examination, said the allegations of the paper leak were baseless. About a dozen aspirants in an examination hall were creating a ruckus, he said, adding that it went peacefully in the eight other halls of the centre.

A section of aspirants at JJS College in Jamtara’s Mihijam also created a ruckus, alleging a paper leak. They claimed that the question paper for General Studies was opened before it reached the examination hall. Deputy Commissioner Kumud Sahay and Sub-Divisional Officer Anant Kumar visited the centre after receiving information about the incident.

Kumar said that there was no possibility of a paper leak but the allegations would be investigated. In January, the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination was cancelled as the question paper was leaked hours before the test, conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, was to start.

(With inputs from agencies)

