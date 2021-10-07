New Delhi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2021 on the official website jpsc.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to be held in an offline mode on October 22, 2021. Interested candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at jpsc.gov.in.Also Read - BHU UET Exam 2021: NTA Revises Exam Dates For Two Courses | Deets Here

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has issued the admit cards against the Advertisement number 05/2019.

Note, all candidates appearing for the JPSC exam must carry their admit cards, and Identity cards inside the examination hall. The exams are scheduled for the post of Assistant Engineer, Civil, and Assistant Engineer, Mechanical.

A total of 635 vacancies have been issued under which several candidates will be recruited for different posts.

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) Exam 2021: How to download the admit card

Interested candidates can now follow the steps given below to register for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission(JPSC) exam.

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Click to Download the admit card for the Combined Assistant Engineer Main Exam Adv No. 05/2019.

A new window will open. Type out the necessary details such as Registration number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.