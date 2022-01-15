JPSC Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand. The online application will begin from January 19, and the last date to apply is February 8, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of JPSC, jpsc.gov.in. A total of 110 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For 286 Posts Begins From Jan 17 | Check Age Limit, Other Details

Important Dates Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 1925 Posts on navodaya.gov.in | Apply Before This Date

Commencement of the online application: January 19, 2022.

Last date of submission of online application: February 8, 2022.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2: CBSE Releases Sample Papers, Marking Scheme For Board Exams | Deets Inside

Assistant Professor: 110 Posts

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Post Graduate QualificationMD/MS/DNBintheconcerned MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ Regulations.

3 Years Junior Resident in a recognized/permitted Medical College in the concerned subject and One year as Senior Resident in the concerned subject in a recognized/permitted Medical College.

Age Limit: 30 years. Meanwhile, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to pay Rs 150 as an application fee, whereas candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs 600 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online

Interested Candidates can apply online before February 8, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

JPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here (2)