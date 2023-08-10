Home

JSSC CGL 2023: Application Correction Deadline Extended, Direct Link Inside

It is important to note that the JGGLCCE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 posts in various departments. Candidates can make the necessary changes to their application forms till August 11.

JSSC CGL 2023: The application correction deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023) has been extended by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Candidates who applied for the post can make the necessary changes to their application forms through the official website of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in. Candidates should note that the last date to edit or make changes in the form is till August 11. As per the previous schedule, the form correction deadline was till August 9. However, the registration process ended on August 3.

It is important to note that the JGGLCCE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 posts in various departments. Among the offered seats by the government, 863 seats are for the posts of Assistant Branch Officer, 335 seats are reserved for Junior Secretariat Assistant, while 252 seats are for Block Supply Officer. Furthermore, the seats for the post of Labour Enforcement Officer are 182; for Planning Assistant, the number of seats stand at 5 and for the posts of Block Welfare Officer and Regional Officer, the seats offered are 195 and 185 respectively.

JSSC CGL 2023: Here’s How To Make Changes To CGL 2023 Form

Step 1: Go to the official portal of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JGGLCCE 2023 application correction window link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using your registration number, date of birth, following by the captcha shown

Step 4: After logging in, make the required changes and hit submit

Step 5: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future references

Direct link to JGGLCCE 2023 form correction window

JSSC CGL 2023: Selection Process

Under JSSC CGL Selection Process, the selection of the candidates for the post of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, Labour Enforcement Officer, among others will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will be the Preliminary examination, followed by the Main examination. Lastly, the Document verification round will take place.

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in.

