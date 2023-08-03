Home

JSSC CGL 2023: Registration To Close Today, Apply Now At jssc.nic.in

JSSC will close the online application window for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGL CCE 2023) today i.e., August 3. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in and apply for the same.

JGGL CCE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 posts.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will close the online application window for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGL CCE 2023) today i.e., August 3. Candidates willing to apply for the exam can visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. It is important to note that the applicants will be able to make corrections or changes to their applications on August 8 and 9. The JGGL CCE recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments. Among the offered seats by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, there are 863 vacancies for the post of Branch Officer; while for Junior Secretariat Assistant, the vacancies stand at 335. Additionally, for Block Supply Officer, there are 252 seats, 182 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 5 seats for Planning Assistant, 195 is for Block Welfare Officer and 185 seats for Regional Officer posts.

JSSC CGL 2023: Application Fee

To apply for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination, applicants from all categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

JSSC CGL 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post must be between 21 to 35 years of age as on August 1, 2023. However, for reserved categories, the upper age limit is relaxed.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should possess a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised University/Institute/college.

JSSC CGL 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the applications tab, click on the JGGL CCE-2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, proceed with the step 1 registration form as asked.

Step 4: Key in the required details as mentioned and submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy of the same for further use.

Direct link for JSSC JGGLCEE 2023

JSSC CGL 2023: Selection Process

JSSC CGL selection process will be held in three stages, namely, a Preliminary examination, followed by the main examination and lastly document verification.

For additional related details or queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

