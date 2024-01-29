Home

Jharkhand JSSC CGL 2024 Exam Canceled Following Paper Leak Reports; Former CM Demands CBI Enquiry

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released an important notice stating that the Commission has decided to canceled one paper of the General Graduate Qualifying Combined Competitive Examination (CGL) 2023. As per the notice released by the Commission, the General Knowledge examination conducted in the third shift on Sunday, January 28, 2024, has been canceled due to a paper leak. Check notice below:-

Sharing a post on X, Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi wrote, “There should be a CBI investigation into the paper leak in JSSC exam: Babulal Marandi BJP state president Babulal Marandi has demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak in the CGL examination conducted by JSCC on Sunday. Babulal Marandi said that many students have released the answer sheets on social media. Also, the issue of question papers being released before the examination is also coming to the fore on WhatsApp. This examination conducted by the state government has come under the ambit of corruption. This matter should be investigated by CBI. Jharkhand government is playing with the youth. The entire examination reeked of corruption. Due to fear of getting entangled in legal action, the youth are not able.”

जेएसएससी परीक्षा में पेपर लीक की सीबीआई जांच हो: बाबूलाल मरांडी भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल मरांडी ने जेएससीसी द्वारा रविवार को आयोजित सीजीएल परीक्षा में कथित तौर पर पेपर लीक की जांच सीबीआई से कराने की मांग की है। बाबूलाल मरांडी ने कहा कि कई छात्रों ने सोशल मीडिया पर आंसर शीट… — Office of Babulal Marandi (@babulalmarandi) January 28, 2024

