JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Commission, jssc.nic.in. The registration for the various posts will begin from January 15, 2022. The last date to submit the online applications is February 14, 2022.Also Read - UBI Recruitment 2022 For Specialist Cadre Officer, Domain Experts Posts Out on unionbankofindia.co.in | Here’s How to Apply

Important Dates Also Read - ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022: Registration For 1120 Insurance Medical Officer Posts Begins From Dec 31 on esic.nic.in

The Online Application begins from: January 15, 2022.

The Last date of online application: February 14, 2022.

The last date to pay the Fee: February 16, 2022.

The Examination Date: Notified Soon

The Admit Card will be issued on: Notified Soon

Vacancy Details Also Read - NIPER Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Teaching, Non Teaching Posts on niperraebareli.edu.in | Apply Latest By Jan 31

Assistant Branch Officer: 384

Junior Secretarial Assistant: 322

Block Supply Officer: 245

Planning Assistant: 5

JSSC CGL 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

The candidate applying for the above posts must have completed graduation from a recognized University.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit of a candidate to apply for the above post is 21 years. The maximum age limit of a candidate should not exceed 35 years of age. Meanwhile, there will be certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Process

The Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the General, OBC posts must pay Rs 1000 as the application fee whereas candidates applying for the SC, ST categories must pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

Pay Scale

Candidates applying for the Assistant Branch Officer posts will receive a salary between Rs, 44900 to Rs 142400. For more details on the JSSC application process, eligibility, and selection process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website.

Click Here: JSSC CGL Recruitment Detailed Notification

Click Here: JSSC CGL Recruitment Detailed Notification 2

Click Here: JSSC CGL Recruitment Detailed Notification 3