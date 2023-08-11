Home

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 15, Direct Link Inside

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The online application deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination has been extended till August 15.

The last date to register for JSSC CGL Recruitment is August 15.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Candidates willing to apply for the post in various departments can visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in and apply for the same. Candidates should note that they will be able to edit/make changes in the form from August 21 to August 23. However, as per the previous schedule, the deadline for the registration process was August 3.

The JGGLCCE recruitment drive is conducted to recruit a total of 2017 candidates in various departments. Among the 2017 offered seats by the government, 863 seats are for Assistant Branch Officer, while 335 seats are offered to Junior Secretariat Assistant post and 252 seats are deployed to Block Supply Officer. Moreover, for the post of Labour Enforcement Officer and Planning Assistant, the number of seats stand at 182 and 5 respectively. Not just this, there are 195 posts for Block Welfare Officers and 185 posts for Regional Officers.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates To Remember

Online Registration Begins: August 11

Online Registration Concludes: August 15 (11:59 PM)

Deadline for fee payment: August 17 (11:59 PM)

Deadline for uploading Photo, Signature and taking hardcopy of the filled application form: August 19 (11:59 PM)

Filled Application Form correction date: August 21 to August 23 (11:59 PM)

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the posts must be between 21 to 35 years of age as on August 1. However, for reserved categories, the upper age limit is relaxed.

Educational Qualification: Individuals applying must have a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Examination Fees

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, Economically Weaker Section, Economically Backward Class-I, and Backward Class -II are eligible to pay an application fee of Rs 100 while individuals belonging to Scheduled Class and Scheduled Tribe have to pay Rs 50 for registrations.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official site of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at www.jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on applications and select the JGGLCCE 2023 apply link available on the homepage

Step 3: Proceed with the step 1 registration form and click proceed

Step 4: Key in the required details as asked and hit submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the application form for future references

Direct link to JGGLCCE 2023 registrations window

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates under JSSC CGL Selection Process for the post of Assistant Branch Officer, Block Supply Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Labour Enforcement Officer, among others will be held in three stages. The first phase will be the Preliminary examination, followed by the Main examination, and eventually, the Document verification round.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in.

