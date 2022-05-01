JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Clerk and Stenographer. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — jssc.nic.in. The online application process for JSSC Recruitment 2022 will begin from May 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 991 vacant posts will be filled in the Commission.Also Read - ICAI CA Admit Card For May 2022 Inter, Final Exam Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at icaiexam.icai.org

Out of the total vacancies, 964 vacancies are reserved for Clerk posts. The remaining 27 vacancies are reserved for Stenographer posts. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. Also Read - IGNOU B.Ed 2022 Admit Card Released: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket on ignou.ac.in

JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: May 20, 2022

Last date for submission of online application: June 19, 2022

Candidates can edit the application form: 26 to 30 June 2022

JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Clerk (Computer Operator): 352 posts

Stenographer: 27 posts

Clerk (Back Ward Welfare Department): 104 posts

Clerk (Labor Planning Testing & Skill Development): 144 posts

Clerk (Commerce Department): 97 posts

Clerk (Labor Planning Testing & Skill Development Planning class):: 77 posts

Clerk (Under Employment State Insurance Scheme): 36 posts

Clerk (Transport Department Day Regional Office): 104 posts

Clerk (Mines Zeology Department): 45 posts

Clerk (Transport Department Day Regional Office): 05 posts

JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must have passed class 10, as well as class 12 from a recognized Board. Candidates applying for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit through the official notification shared below: Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website; Steps to Download Hall Ticket

JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Written Exam

Skill Test

Document Verification

Physical Test

JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ categories are required to pay Rs 50 as an application fee.

JSSC Clerk, Stenographer Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from May 20, 2022, through the official website — jssc.nic.in.