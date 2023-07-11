JSSC JITOCE Recruitment 2023: Apply For 904 Vacancies On jssc.nic.in

Home

Apply now for JSSC JITOCE 2023! 904 positions available. Visit jssc.nic.in to start your application today. The last date to apply is August 9.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has initiated the online application procedure for the state Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications for the available vacancies through the official website jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 9, 2023, until 11.59 PM. Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their applications from August 15 to August 17. Initially, the registration was set to begin on June 23 and end on July 22, but was rescheduled. The JSSC JITOCE 2023 aims to fill a total of 904 positions for Industrial Training Officers through a competitive examination.

The commencement of the JSSC JITOCE 2023 application process has opened doors of opportunity for aspiring candidates seeking a career as an Industrial Training Officer. Interested candidates should promptly visit the official website and complete the application process within the specified timeline.

JSSC JITOCE Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age requirement for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023 is between 21 and 35 years as of August 1, 2023. However, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must hold an ITI/NCT/ Degree/ Diploma in Engineering from a recognised institute or an equivalent qualification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Here Are The Steps To Apply For JSSC JITOCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in. To access the applications, simply click on the link provided on the homepage. Next, select the “apply” link to access the online application for JITOCE-2023. Complete the registration form for step 1, ensure that all the required fields are filled, and then click on the “proceed” button. Key in the required information and submit. Download a copy of the JITOCE form for future use.

JSSC JITOCE Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam. Once candidates qualify the exam, they will be invited for document verification. For more information, applicants can visit the JITOCE official website.

