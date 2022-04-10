JSSC Recruitment 2022: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officers. The online application for the posts will begin from Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.jssc.nic.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts till May 12, 2022.Also Read - AIR India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Handyman, Other Posts at aiasl.in; Apply Online Before April 27

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: April 12, 2022

The online application ends: May 12, 2022.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Jharkhand Industrial Instructing Officers: 701 posts

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, age limit from the official notification shared below.

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories are required to pay Rs 50 as an application fee.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 12 through the official website —www.jssc.nic.in.