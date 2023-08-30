JSSC Recruitment 2023: JDLCCE 2023 Admit Card Out At jssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Home

Education

JSSC Recruitment 2023: JDLCCE 2023 Admit Card Out At jssc.nic.in, How To Download

JSSC Recruitment 2023: JDLCCE 2023 Admit Card Out At jssc.nic.in, How To Download

JSSC Recruitment 2023: The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of two rounds, that is the written examination and the interview round.

JDLCCE exam will be conducted from September 2 to October 20.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: The admit card for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE 2023) has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Candidates who registered for the exams can visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at jssc.nic.in and download their hall tickets. To access the JDLCCE admit card 2023, they must login using their user ID and password created at the time of registrations, followed by the captcha displayed on the screen. Candidates should keep in mind that the examination is scheduled to take place from September 2 to October 20 at various exam centres across the state.

Trending Now

It is further to be noted that the JSSC recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 1,551 vacancies in the department. Among the offered seats by the commission, 1,436 seats are for the post of Junior Engineer, 44 vacancies are for Motor Vehicle Inspector, whereas there are 55 seats for Street Light Inspector and 16 for the Pipeline Inspector post.

You may like to read

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at www.jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Admit Card link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Once done, click on ‘JDLCCE 2023 admit card’ link and proceed.

Step 4: Key in your login details (user ID and password) and hit submit.

Step 5: Your JDLCCE 2023 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check and download the hall ticket.

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam admit card 2023

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

It is important to note that the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of two rounds. First, candidates have to qualify the written examination held by the commission and then the aspirants have to go through the final interview round.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at www.jssc.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES