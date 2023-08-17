JSSC Teacher recruitment: Apply for 26,000 Vacancies; Know Eligibility

Home

Candidates eligible to apply can register for the examination on the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's official website at jssc.nic.in till September 15.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) commenced the process of receiving online applications for the Jharkhand Trained Primary Teacher Combined Competitive Examination (JPSTAACCE) 2023 on August 16. The candidates who are eligible can now register for the competitive examination on the official website at jssc.nic.in till September 15. For the unversed, the application process for the exam was originally scheduled to start on August 8 this year, however, it ended up getting pushed. The candidates will be able to make changes to their applications between 21 to 23 September this year. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26,001 vacancies.

The applicants are advised to check all the details such as the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and the age limit carefully before proceeding to fill out the JSSC application form.

It might also interest you to know that the JSSC changed the name of the examination from JPSTAACCE-2023 to JPSAACCE-2023.

The examination fee for JPSTAACCE

The examination fee for JPSTAACCE has been fixed at Rs 100 for the general category. The SC/ST category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50.

How to register for JSSC JPSTAACCE 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Jharkhand Trained Primary Teacher Combined Competitive Examination:

Step 1

First of all, visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at jssc.nic.in

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Application Forms’ tab

Step 3

Next, click on the application link for JPSTAACCE-2023

Step 4

Register on the website by putting in your email id and login credentials

Step 5

After that, fill out the application form, and upload the required documents as mentioned on the website

Step 6

Next, pay the application fee according to the category you fall in

Step 7

Cross-check and submit the application form

Step 8

Lastly, download the completed form, and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for JSSC JPSTAACCE 2023.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at jssc.nic.in.

