NEET-UG 2021: Medical aspirants who were demanding postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or (NEET-UG) 2021 have started a new trend on Twitter #JusticeforNEETUGAspirants after officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) asserted that the crucial entrance exam will not be deferred and held as scheduled on September 12 (Sunday). Notably, the NEET for over 16 lakh registered students, which was earlier scheduled for August 1, had to be deferred due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave.

“The NEET-UG 2021, will be held on 12th September across the country following COVID-19 protocols. To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the center. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said in a series of tweets last month. The Education Minister had further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centers will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.

However, the majority of students are still disappointed with the new dates and are demanding further deferment till October due to back-to-back exams. The candidates are claiming that NEET dates are clashing with several other exams including CBSE private, Class 12 improvement, and compartment examinations. Besides, other crucial examinations like ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research), MHT CET 2021, and COMEDK.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, students started several campaigns using hashtags #ShiftNEETUG, #PostponeNEETUGTillOctober #DelayNEET, #RescheduleNEET to intensify their demands.

NSUI National President @Neerajkundan wrote a letter to edu minister Shri @dpradhanbjp requesting to reschedule the dates of #NEETUG2021. There are many other important exams (with different pattern & syllabus) scheduled nearby NEET UG . @DG_NTA should reconsider their decision. pic.twitter.com/LK0xLKn9P5 — NSUI (@nsui) August 28, 2021

ye india vale itne mahan kese hogye 16 lakh hmm bacho ka future nhi lag rha politics lagta h jee advance october me ho skta h lekin neet neet vale mar jayenge to be koi farak nhi pdega #JusticeForNEEETUGAspirants @aajtak @indiatvnews @dpradhanbjp — Abhi yadav (@Abhiyad72341998) August 28, 2021

However, NTA DG Vineet Joshi while speaking to India TV said that there is no direct clash of NEET with other exams, thus the medical exam will be held as scheduled next month. Echoing similar sentiments, officials from the ministry of education said that changes in NEET-UG dates will defer the exam by at least 2 months due to logistical issues and may also lead to indefinite delay owing to other precariousness.

This year nearly 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the national level medical entrance- NEET 2021. Earlier last month, NTA had announced the change in exam pattern, according to which 200 multiple-choice type questions will be asked from four sections- Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Students have claimed the new pattern is difficult to adapt on such short notice.